Warlock Imp invisibility

@JeremyECrawford Here's one…Halfling Warlock has a Imp, Imp wraps itself & wings around Halfling, turns invisible does Halfling turn also?
— Christian Cuellar (@cacuellar) September 4, 2015
An imp's invisibility applies only to equipment. This is specified in the MM and in recent printings of the PH. https://t.co/RJ7UfmbtYY
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) September 9, 2015
@Edwin_Suijkerburecent printings so there are difrences in the prints of the monster manual ? I referred to recent printings of the PH, not the MM.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) September 9, 2015