Warlock Imp invisibility

@JeremyECrawford Here's one…Halfling Warlock has a Imp, Imp wraps itself & wings around Halfling, turns invisible does Halfling turn also? — Christian Cuellar (@cacuellar) September 4, 2015

An imp's invisibility applies only to equipment. This is specified in the MM and in recent printings of the PH. https://t.co/RJ7UfmbtYY — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) September 9, 2015