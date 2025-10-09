Warlock Celestial Pact

@TheOzymandiasIISo, my brother just bargained my warlock’s pact to be under his god(long story), any ideas on a Celestial Pact for a Warlock?
I'd use Fey Presence reflavored as divine presence at level 1, Dark One's Own Luck at 6th flavored as divine favor
@TheOzymandiasII at 10th, I'd use Fiendish Resilience but call it divine resilience, at 14th I'd use Hurl Through Hell, but change flavor
@TheOzymandiasII chorus of angels appears, drags target away for a beating
@mikemearls perfect. Never even considered cannibalizing the other pacts. Thank you! A thousand times thank you!
