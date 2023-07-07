Warforged, my player insists that because he is not biological in nature; poison, lack of oxygen, drowning, etc. doesn’t affect him. Is this true?

So I have a Warforged in my campaign, and he constantly insists that because he is not biological in nature; poison, lack of oxygen, drowning, etc. doesn’t affect him. Is this true? — Bart H Hamilton (@Bartavious) September 6, 2018

A character’s racial traits are defined in their race entry. If a player claims to have traits not in that entry, have a conversation about whether the player would like to play a race that actually has those traits. Or you might explore home-brewing something. #DnD https://t.co/H9rU2zfmhC — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) September 6, 2018

I think @CheeseballDay is on the right track, do what your players love, make rulings that are satisfying to the game, and that you can stay consistent with. But out of curiosity, @JeremyECrawford where does it say they’re not constructs? — James Kunka (@LowClarity) September 6, 2018

The “Wayfinder’s Guide to Eberron” intentionally refers to warforged as humanoids. #DnD https://t.co/Mfq6RGDoAu — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) September 6, 2018