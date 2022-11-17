Volo’s NPC on p.212 resets Benign Trans with cantrips…

Volo’s NPC on p.212 resets Benign Trans w/cantrips (tagged conj. 1st lvl). Work 4 PC conj wiz?That's an error corrected in recent printings of the book. We'll release errata soon.
Is there a link to all the current errata? Have you guys issued errata for any of the adventures?
The Sage Advice Compendium includes links to all current errata files: https://t.co/dh02JR63PA #DnD https://t.co/ulhgKet26p
For a PC, would specify that it needs to be a swap with willing ally, could be a pain if conjurer can nearly at-will teleport
