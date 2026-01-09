@ChrisPerkinsDnD Man, my DMing is pretty solid on every point but voice acting. I suck at that. Advice on how to sharpen those skills? — Zebadiah Moore (@zebmoore1974) December 15, 2015

I start with a grunt, groan, or other vocal noise and build a voice around that. Let character emerge from a sound. https://t.co/aVhRJLv9xv — Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) December 16, 2015

@ChrisPerkinsDnD Have you ever gone back & used the wrong voice for an old NPC & the party noticed the mistake? How would you handle that? — Auburn Elvis (@AuburnElvis) December 21, 2015