@ChrisPerkinsDnD Man, my DMing is pretty solid on every point but voice acting. I suck at that. Advice on how to sharpen those skills?
— Zebadiah Moore (@zebmoore1974) December 15, 2015
I start with a grunt, groan, or other vocal noise and build a voice around that. Let character emerge from a sound. https://t.co/aVhRJLv9xv
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) December 16, 2015
@ChrisPerkinsDnD Have you ever gone back & used the wrong voice for an old NPC & the party noticed the mistake? How would you handle that?
— Auburn Elvis (@AuburnElvis) December 21, 2015
Yes. I just laugh it off. https://t.co/fwo2j0FMrJ
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) December 21, 2015