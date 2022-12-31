@JeremyECrawford Vampire Regeneration vs. Spirit Guardians? What is the order of operations for "at start of turn" spells/abilities such as Vampire's Regeneration starting his/her turn inside a Spirit Guardian's of an enemy? — Matthew (@Mattnetic) November 16, 2017

Xanathar's Guide contains a rule on simultaneous effects. Short form: you decide the order of simultaneous effects on the turn of a character/monster you play. #DnD https://t.co/X9gUe7KXER — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 16, 2017