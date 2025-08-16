Updated spell list rituals

@redwoodguardianupdated spells list, rituals not dev into class, any one can now learn them all if have the feat?
The list shows you all the rituals in the PH. It doesn’t change how you gain access to the rituals.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) August 21, 2015
Master Jeremy refers to this updated Spell List 1.01
http://media.wizards.com/2015/downloads/dnd/DnD_SpellLists_1.01.pdf
