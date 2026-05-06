Unearthed Arcana: Gothic Heroes!

Heroes!

If you’ve lost a character in the Castle of Strahd or in the mists of Barovia, Master Mike gives you the opportunity to playtest these new options:

Revenant subrace with regenaration and raising from dead benefits

subrace with regenaration and raising from dead benefits Fighter: Monster Hunter combat Superiority Dice and Monster Slayer

Rogue: Inquisitive – Eye for Deceit, Eye for Detail, Insightful Fighting

You can download the new Unearthed Arcana document here:

http://bit.ly/Barovia_Heroes