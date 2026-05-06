Unearthed Arcana: Gothic Heroes!

BaroviaHeroesHeroes!
If you’ve lost a character in the Castle of Strahd or in the mists of Barovia, Master Mike gives you the opportunity to playtest these new options:

  • Revenant subrace with regenaration and raising from dead benefits

  • Fighter: Monster Hunter combat Superiority Dice and Monster Slayer

  • Rogue: Inquisitive – Eye for Deceit, Eye for Detail, Insightful Fighting

You can download the new Unearthed Arcana document here:

http://bit.ly/Barovia_Heroes

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