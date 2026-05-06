Heroes!
If you’ve lost a character in the Castle of Strahd or in the mists of Barovia, Master Mike gives you the opportunity to playtest these new options:
- Revenant subrace with regenaration and raising from dead benefits
-
Fighter: Monster Hunter combat Superiority Dice and Monster Slayer
- Rogue: Inquisitive – Eye for Deceit, Eye for Detail, Insightful Fighting
You can download the new Unearthed Arcana document here:
@NicolasCS @HellcowKeith @ChrisPerkinsDnDInquisitives are prominent in Eberron.The latest UA includes Inquisitives, may we see Eberron 5e? the inquisitive was 100% designed with Eberron in mind….
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) April 4, 2016
One thought on “Unearthed Arcana: Gothic Heroes!”
can a true resurrection spell revive the revenant, if he or she is willing?