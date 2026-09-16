Unearthed Arcana – Feats +1

One thought on “Unearthed Arcana – Feats +1

  1. I don’t see the problem. A feat forgoes an ability increase, which would give a +1 bonus to everything associated with that stat. So strength, for example, would itself give you a +1 to both attack and damage to all weapons. You take the feat instead of a stat increase, and you get a couple of abilities and a +1 to attack only on a specific type of weapon.

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