A lot of people are asking about the +1 attack bonus in feats – part of UA is getting feedback on which approaches people like.
— (((Mike Mearls))) (@mikemearls) June 7, 2016
It's a test of what people feel comfortable with. In many ways, UA is a vehicle to ask questions about the game and gauge reactions.
— (((Mike Mearls))) (@mikemearls) June 7, 2016
One thought on “Unearthed Arcana – Feats +1”
I don’t see the problem. A feat forgoes an ability increase, which would give a +1 bonus to everything associated with that stat. So strength, for example, would itself give you a +1 to both attack and damage to all weapons. You take the feat instead of a stat increase, and you get a couple of abilities and a +1 to attack only on a specific type of weapon.