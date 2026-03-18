Unearthed Arcana: Dungeon Masters Guild Best of the best!

Heroes!

Mistress Chris Lindsay and Master Mike Mearls choose latest material on Dungeon Masters Guild. You can find the review here: http://dnd.wizards.com/articles/features/march-2016-review



These are the 3 best products:



BLOOD MAGIC Practitioners of blood magic often lead troubled lives. Other, more

learned scholars do not understand the need or desire to inflict harm on oneself when patience and careful study yield similar results.

Blood Magic, a wizard tradition for 5th Edition.

King’s Blood, a sorcerous origin for 5th Edition.

Suggestions on how to create a Blood Mage character.

Four magic items: Blood-Dreader, Blood Leech, Potion of Cruor, Sanguine Blade.

Download Blood Magic here: http://bit.ly/BloodMagicDMguilds

BOOK OF THE BEASTS :DEMON DEPOSITORY contains six demons drawn from previous editions. Each includes background and information to make them useful to DMs running games with a fiendish bent — and each demon has a challenge rating different than those offered in the Monster Manual.

The demons are:

Blood Demon (CR 11)

Bulezau (CR 7)

Fire Demon (CR 14)

Maw Demon (CR 1/2)

Rutterkin (CR 3)

Scion of Zuggtmoy (CR 10)

Download Book of Beasts: Demon Depository here: http://j.mp/DemonDepository

BATTLE FOR THE UNDERCITY is a D&D 5th Edition adventure designed for a DM’s use in any Forgotten Realms™ campaign.

Battle for the Undercity takes place underground in a section of a major city. The party will navigate sewers, worked tunnels, forgotten crypts, and freshly dug passageways to fend off adversaries in order to rescue hostages and return them safely to the surface unharmed. Can your party emerge victorious and save the day?

In this adventure you will find:

* Adventure background and hooks

* Map to the Undercity

* Detailed location guide

* Suggestions to increase and decrease the Challenge Rating

* Advice to customize the adventure to your party

* New! Crimson Coins thieves’ faction and characters

* New! Ten Legs tribe, Goblin Beast-Master, and Beast-Rider monster variants

* New! Corrupted Shield-Guardian monster variant

* New! Ancient Revenant monster variant

Designed as an adventure module for 7th- to 9th-level characters to be run in the recommended timeframe, you will find notes to adjust the missions to increase or decrease their difficulty and length.

Download Battle for the Undercity here: http://bit.ly/BattleUndercity