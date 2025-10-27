Undying Light Patron spell per level

@jaa0109 Noticed the Undying Light Patron only grants 1 spell per level, not 2, like others. Placeholders for something new…? yeah, we didn't quite have spells that were good thematic fits and appropriate for warlock casting

@jaa0109So can we maybe look forward to some more Radiant or Divine-flavored spells in the future? Perhaps – I'm of half a mind to give each warlock pact a suite of unique spells to dip into.

— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) November 20, 2015