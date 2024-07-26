@WolfHunter83 In D&D 5e how is it possible to build a gunslinger which uses two handguns? No rules allows Two-Weapon Ranged – Fighting? the key would be limiting the firearms to up to d6 damage – you can two weapon fight with ranged weapons that fit TWF reqs

@WolfHunter83Many DM would live this like a problem and prevent player to build

this type of character. An official rule would be better. So essentially you’re saying that I should House Rule the TWF rule? PH clearly says TWF needs melee weapons. yes, that is what i'm saying. you're already using firearms, so go for it.

— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) October 28, 2014