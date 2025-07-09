@Nannrz @JeremyECrawfordIf my Sorc/Lock twins a Hex & one of the targets dies Can I double up Hexes on a single target as it’s 1 spell?
nope, same spell doesn't stack
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) July 10, 2015
2 thoughts on “Twin Hex”
Also consider that Hex requires concentration, and since you can only concentrate on 1 spell twinning this spell is not effective
If you cast hold person at a higher level you can cast it on multiple people. So the concentration aspect of it isn’t the issue.