2 thoughts on “Twin Hex

  1. Bombul says:

    Also consider that Hex requires concentration, and since you can only concentrate on 1 spell twinning this spell is not effective

    • If you cast hold person at a higher level you can cast it on multiple people. So the concentration aspect of it isn’t the issue.

