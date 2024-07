It seems the rules do not allow clerics, druids, or wizards to change out their cantrips each day. Is that intended?

@mmihalas It seems the rules do not allow clerics, druids, or wizards to change out their cantrips each day. Is that intended? since cantrips are versatile, it felt like it let casters fine tune themselves a little too easily. — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) September 22, 2014