@JeremyECrawford Tumble and Overrun: Was it intended to allow these as a bonus action? Does this Nerf Cunning Action? These generic B Acts?

Tumble & Overrun in the DMG can, indeed, be used as bonus actions. Cunning Action is more reliable & versatile. #DnD https://t.co/NTZyrvMEGr

@JamesMa70265430ty. Thought as a BA it would allow nonRogues to tumble and disengage in 1 turn, just like rogue could do if it wasnt a BA.

Keep in mind that Tumble & Overrun include no movement. They just give you permission to move through an enemy's space.

— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 21, 2015