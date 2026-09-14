Trying to justify reason Divine Intervention might fail, help?

@mikemearls @JeremyECrawford @ChrisPerkinsDnD Trying to justify reason DI might fail even when a god would want to intervene anyway. Help?

Gods behave however a DM wants. Divine Intervention represents a cleric saying, "Please heed me right now!" #DnD https://t.co/0Nhx3hIkvb

@ZarconistPreist @JeremyECrawford @ChrisPerkinsDnDAlso. Can you pray for Divine Intervention even when gagged yes, as long as it does not specify you need to be able to speak

— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) May 10, 2016