@JeremyECrawford Tongue of Sun & Moon: Does Monk choose who understands him/her or is it always "on"? Can Monk choose to NOT understand a creature that attempts to communicate with him/her? Would Monk need to be aware of the creature's presence for the ability to work? Thx!

Tongue of Sun and Moon is always on. As DM, I would allow a monk to turn the feature on or off in its entirety. I wouldn't allow creature-specific control ("You understand me, but you don't"), since the feature isn't meant to be targeted. #DnD https://t.co/VD4mTUKguu

— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 25, 2018