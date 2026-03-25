To fudge, or not to fudge

As a general piece of DM advice – I don't sweat party strengths or weaknesses. Players like feeling competent. — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) January 29, 2016

The real challenge in my campaigns comes in long-term goals players have to pursue. The "why" behind an adventure, rather than the "what". — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) January 29, 2016

Favorite example – players in my old Greyhawk campaign really, really hated a dwarf assassin who betrayed them. They wanted that guy DEAD. — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) January 29, 2016

All I had to say was, "You heard Obmi has been spotted in town" and they were off on their next adventure. — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) January 29, 2016

I never tried to save him. He was a devious bastard with like 4 escape plans, but I never metagamed or fudged to let him survive. — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) January 29, 2016

Which meant when he got away, sometimes just by crazy dice luck, it made them hate him even more. As opposed to hating me for blocking them. — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) January 29, 2016

That doesn't mean fudging is bad, per se. It's just another tool in a DM's arsenal, one that you need to use carefully, just like any tool. — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) January 29, 2016

In general, I fudge stuff only to keep the game moving, and often "fudge" in the form of using a number I pick in place of a roll. — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) January 29, 2016

Like, the PCs try talking to ogre mage. I could have them roll Cha to see if he attacks or talks, but I'd rather just dive into RP. No roll. — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) January 29, 2016

@SignGuyOttawaso it is more about rolling or not rolling to move the story the way best, not actually fudging a role. yeah, learning when to roll vs. when to make a call — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) January 29, 2016