Tips for Tyranny

@TheMarknightTypically run my own stuff but adding a 2nd game to my week and running Tyranny of Dragons. Any tips for running modules?
Don't be a slave to the text.
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) March 21, 2015
I’m running tyranny and my players made a plot to kill the King Daragult Neveremember, after the second council how should I make his char? Fighter 20?
Slayer Raphael
I’m very sorry but I’ve never played Tyranny, I can’t help you.