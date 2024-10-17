@JeremyECrawford PHB p152 Lock: "creature proficient with thieves tools can pick this lock". It means I cannot use a tool if not proficient?
— Draconis (@DerynDraconis) February 17, 2016
That is a rule for the generic lock (PH, 152), not for tools in general or even all locks. #DnD https://t.co/9mueWht8Dm
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) February 18, 2016
@JeremyECrawford Ok, it's lock specific rule. So, even though I never studied music, I can play musical instrument without being proficient?
— Draconis (@DerynDraconis) February 18, 2016
The DM decides if your music is pleasing & proficiency with an instrument lets you use your prof. bonus w/ it. #DnD https://t.co/OiHrZAwbDf
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) February 18, 2016