@JeremyECrawford PHB p152 Lock: "creature proficient with thieves tools can pick this lock". It means I cannot use a tool if not proficient? — Draconis (@DerynDraconis) February 17, 2016

That is a rule for the generic lock (PH, 152), not for tools in general or even all locks. #DnD https://t.co/9mueWht8Dm — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) February 18, 2016

@JeremyECrawford Ok, it's lock specific rule. So, even though I never studied music, I can play musical instrument without being proficient? — Draconis (@DerynDraconis) February 18, 2016