i have a question! as a rogue assassin, should i get assassinate on the surprise round AND round 1? phb page 189 says a surprised foe can’t act on the first round of combat, which comes after the surprise round – yes? — scotty by nature. (@scarberry) June 3, 2020

There is no surprise round in D&D. Combat starts with round 1, and if you're surprised, you're surprised during that round. For those of us who've been playing D&D for decades, it's easy for ghosts of past editions to haunt us. The surprise round is such a ghost. #DnD https://t.co/EOs22PJGu5 — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) June 3, 2020

This wording can cause some confusion though. Don’t you mean “you’re surprised during that round until your turn ends?” After your turn, it’s still round 1 but you are no longer surprised. Or am I getting this wrong? — Bruno Locascio (@bruno_locascio) June 4, 2020

If you’re surprised in D&D combat, your surprise lasts until the end of your turn in the first round of combat. That’s the rule in the Player’s Handbook. Also, my tweets aren’t rules. Talking about a rule is not the same as being the rule. I recommend looking the rules up. #DnD https://t.co/XDupbI6QsV — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) June 4, 2020

Saw a Q on FB and wanted your input.

Players & NPCs are talking but on edge ready but weapons sheathed.

At one point one of the players draws and attacks the NPCs.

How do you handled this as a GM without surprise rounds? — Fiddler Forest (@FiddlerForest) June 4, 2020

If someone initiates combat in D&D, roll initiative. If a player described their intent before initiative was rolled, they were excited and said what they intended to do. When it's their turn, they get to decide if they actually do it. #DnD https://t.co/FCJYKgV28h — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) June 4, 2020