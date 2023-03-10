There is no obscurement from the Wall of Water?

@JeremyECrawford I take by the wording of Wall of Water (XtE), there is no obscurement from the wall? (Since only ranged weapon attacks have disadvantage, this means ranged spell attacks are ok?) #dnd #dnd5e #spells
— Justin Ray Glosson (@ivstinus) January 15, 2018
Wall of water imposes disadvantage on ranged weapon attacks, not ranged spell attacks, that enter the water. #DnD https://t.co/83LXI33ytv
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 15, 2018
Thank you, Sage! Sure thing!
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 15, 2018