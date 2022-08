2/2 #Dragonlance THERE IS A JAPANESE POWER METAL BAND NAMED #DRAGONLANCE THAT SINGS ABOUT DRAGONLANCE AND I AM SCREAMING!

3 albums, The Holy Lance of Dragon Age, Shadow of the Elder Titans & Chaos and Law!

Look at the song names on these track lists! Where has this been all my life? 1/2 Power Metal!!!!! pic.twitter.com/zGffGIVDzZ

— YoDanno #DragonlanceDragonlance (@YoDanno) August 24, 2022