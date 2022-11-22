Dwarves Deep says that adamantine is mithral with adamantite while Volo’s Guide to All Things Magical claims adamantine is purified adamant 5/8 silver 2/8 electrum 1/8 or steel+mithral.

Does the process transmute ’em into the same material or are there three alloys? There are five "adamantine" alloys.

"Just" mithral with adamant (=smelted, purified adamantite ore) is more brittle than the mixes that add silver or electrum (itself an alloy, though found naturally occurring). The less mithral, the less harsh the reflective gleam.#Realmslore

— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) October 6, 2022