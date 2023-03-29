The Scarab of Protection, Hammer of Thunderbolts and Belt of Dwarvernkind

The Scarab of Protection states that it reveals ‘its magical nature’ ‘if you hold <it> in your hand for 1 round’.
Is it a case of ‘to ‘activate’ its benefits / abilities in combat, it must be held for 1 round’, or once attuned is it always ‘active’?#DnD
— Rob (@DiceRefgemlin) December 28, 2017
Hammer of thunderbolts has a special property that requires you to be wearing two other specific magic items. The text of hammer of thunderbolts doesn't say you must be attuned to them. #DnD https://t.co/LNvQD56fmz
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 3, 2018
What about the Hammer of Thunderbolts, which has a special effect for "equipping" two other attuneable magic items? Do all three need to be attuned for the Hammer's effect, or only the Hammer?
— Thunder Mutton (@Holoogamooga) January 3, 2018
Hammer of thunderbolts has a special property that requires you to be wearing two other specific magic items. The text of hammer of thunderbolts doesn't say you must be attuned to them. #DnD https://t.co/LNvQD56fmz
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 3, 2018
No.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 3, 2018