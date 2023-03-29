The Scarab of Protection, Hammer of Thunderbolts and Belt of Dwarvernkind

.@JeremyECrawford:

The Scarab of Protection states that it reveals ‘its magical nature’ ‘if you hold <it> in your hand for 1 round’.

Is it a case of ‘to ‘activate’ its benefits / abilities in combat, it must be held for 1 round’, or once attuned is it always ‘active’?#DnD

— Rob (@DiceRefgemlin) December 28, 2017