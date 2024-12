Heroes,

I’m glad to inform you that my library opens today on Facebook.

https://www.facebook.com/sageadvice.eu

There you will find Questions&Answers from our favourites Dungeons&Dragons designers: Jeremy, Mike, Christopher, Rodney and more.

I will add some personal insights, nice pictures, top questions and I’ll try to answer you, but remember: I’m not a D&D designer, I’m just a librarian that collects and study designer answers and the three 5e tomes.

Your humble

Zoltar the Sage