@JeremyECrawford The magic infusion ability cannot be used on bonus action spells, right? The casting time is specific, not upper limit?

If a rule says something must be X, it means it must be X. If a range of possibilities is available, a rule says "up to" or the like. #DnD https://t.co/PexJITj2fV

— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 13, 2017