Behold now the dragon, cleaving the sky with a certain flair

That doesn’t outweigh my fear and dread, for he’s setting FIRE to the AIR! — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) January 16, 2022

The king had his last and oldest jester put to death

And when that weary wag drew his last rasping breath

It was to ask, “Sire? Who’ll play your fool? You’ll miss me, I trow!”

The King snorted, “Nay! For foolery, I have politicians now!” — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) January 17, 2022

Yon sorceresses?

Their looks the male half of court impresses

Swains who seek to see more curved softnesses

Through those daring dresses

Were they bolder, they’d be attempting caresses

And no doubt, from life, thereby be finding swift egresses — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) January 19, 2022