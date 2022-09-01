Behold now the dragon, cleaving the sky with a certain flair
That doesn’t outweigh my fear and dread, for he’s setting FIRE to the AIR!
— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) January 16, 2022
The king had his last and oldest jester put to death
And when that weary wag drew his last rasping breath
It was to ask, “Sire? Who’ll play your fool? You’ll miss me, I trow!”
The King snorted, “Nay! For foolery, I have politicians now!”
— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) January 17, 2022
Yon sorceresses?
Their looks the male half of court impresses
Swains who seek to see more curved softnesses
Through those daring dresses
Were they bolder, they’d be attempting caresses
And no doubt, from life, thereby be finding swift egresses
— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) January 19, 2022