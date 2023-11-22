Question for #SageAdvice:
RAW: The Horn of Valhalla summons Beserkers
However, as the text describes them as spirits, could/should they be treated as Undead rather than Humanoids, in the same manner as to how Conjure Animals summons Fey Beasts?
— DM Refgemlin 🎲 🍷 🏳️🌈 (@DiceRefgemlin) March 24, 2020
The berserkers summoned by the horn of Valhalla in D&D are not undead. They use the berserker stat block as is.
"Spirit" has no universal meaning in D&D. We use the word for all sorts of entities, and a rule tells you if "spirit" has special meaning in that rule. #DnD
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 24, 2020
well theres a differance between Dead and Undead, right? when you cast Speak with Dead, the body isnt converted to being undead, in fact the spell will fail if its an undead corps. altho they are spectral, they share no traits with the undead (eg vulnerability to radiant damage) so they should just be considered spectral humanoids. Conjure Animals dosnt actually Conjure Animals but rather fey spirits who take the form of animals, the barbarians had to go through no such change, they’re probably the same as they were in life. also their souls are far from tourmented (which is another hallmark of undeath), they are probably enjoying their afterlife of…well being summoned to battles long after their death. id say they’re not undead….
also they would most likely be immune to the necro-wizards Command Undead ability.