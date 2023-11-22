The Horn of Valhalla summons Beserkers However, as the text describes them as spirits, could/should they be treated as Undead?

However, as the text describes them as spirits, could/should they be treated as Undead rather than Humanoids, in the same manner as to how Conjure Animals summons Fey Beasts? @JeremyECrawford @SageAdviceDnD pic.twitter.com/FC582dh5nH

The berserkers summoned by the horn of Valhalla in D&D are not undead. They use the berserker stat block as is.

"Spirit" has no universal meaning in D&D. We use the word for all sorts of entities, and a rule tells you if "spirit" has special meaning in that rule. #DnD https://t.co/K9NFQv2HnQ

— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 24, 2020