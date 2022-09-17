@TheEdVerse Can you update us on the God of Reckless Fools post Spellplague.

Finder Wyvernspur is keeping a very low profile, post Second Sundering. He dwells in the Gates of the Moon, but does travel the planes, usually visiting his clergy and most devoted worshippers across Faerûn to buoy their… 2)

…spirits and on rare occasions give them monetary aid or gifts of art supplies and inspiration, revealing himself only to them. The rest of the time, he uses magical guises to appear as an ordinary, nondescript man (he usually…#Realmslore — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) January 2, 2022

…vanishes or uses dimension door or goes invisible rather than fighting, if menaced while in disguise), but can summon saurials as a bodyguard or to aid mortals he favors.

Finder prefers to work from the shadows, influencing… 4)

…mortals by manipulation rather than confrontation or public appearances. He aids and encourages artists and bards (and minstrels, to become bards) and tries to foster appreciation for art and a widespread acceptance of…#Realmslore

…patronage, whereby wealthy folk support artists and works of art are respected and collected and protected—and at the same time he works to help saurials enjoy successful and fulfilling lives in the Realms, by bolstering… 6)

…their public acceptance (and their mercantile successes in such places as Silverymoon) and helping them establish hidden, private enclaves across the Heartlands. "Silent service" is his way.#Realmslore