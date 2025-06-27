@pukunui81Isn’t that what the errata is for? To make the rules clearer where needed? We use errata to correct mistakes. As a text-based game, D&D sparks too many questions weekly to clarify everything via errata. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) July 2, 2015

@pukunui81 OK so you’re saying that there is no mistake with the contagion spell as written, despite the lack of clarity on timing? "Mistake" in this context means missing the information needed to play something as intended or having the wrong information. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) July 3, 2015