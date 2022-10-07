The Elves of Myth Drannor have blocked non-elves from entering. What kind of event could change their mind?

I’ve been working on an Arcane College campaign module with a particularly sizable Elven population, but I saw you recently post that the Elves of Myth Drannor have once again blocked non-elves from entering. What kind of event could change their mind? They will reopen it the moment the mythal is repaired so the ancestors' tombs are once again structurally secure and the baelnorn are no longer raging.

Which could be very soon. They've been WORKING.#Realmslore — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) January 9, 2022

So there’s potential for a group of 8 archmages to open an arcane college in, say, the Alliance Ward in the near future? I'd say so. Monitored by an elven high mage, of course, to make sure the students are students, and not hostile mages infiltrating (they know some Thultanthans survived).#Realmslore — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) January 10, 2022