@JeremyECrawford

The druid can cast a spell to conjure animals and then transform the animal he only saw this magic with wild shape? — Renato Reborn (@RenatoReborned) October 18, 2016

Wild Shape requires a druid to see a beast before being able to transform into it. The feature doesn't specify the means used to see. #DnD https://t.co/qyIsUJiARy — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 18, 2016

@JeremyECrawford @RenatoReborned by "see" does it mean like a split second, an hour, a few moments, etc — mAc Chaos (@mAcChaos) October 18, 2016

Wild Shape doesn't specify how long you must see a beast. A glance is fine. A DM might require a longer look. #DnD https://t.co/kmGvFayZ2F — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 18, 2016

@JeremyECrawford @RenatoReborned that seems kind of op. so if a druid sees a t rex for a blink he can just become one? — mAc Chaos (@mAcChaos) October 18, 2016