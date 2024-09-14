@JeremyECrawford
The druid can cast a spell to conjure animals and then transform the animal he only saw this magic with wild shape?
Wild Shape requires a druid to see a beast before being able to transform into it. The feature doesn't specify the means used to see.
@JeremyECrawford @RenatoReborned by "see" does it mean like a split second, an hour, a few moments, etc
Wild Shape doesn't specify how long you must see a beast. A glance is fine. A DM might require a longer look.
@JeremyECrawford @RenatoReborned that seems kind of op. so if a druid sees a t rex for a blink he can just become one?
Take a look at Wild Shape (PH, 66). The feature restricts what you can turn into based on several factors, including challenge rating.
