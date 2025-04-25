5e Mongrelfolk

Glad you picked up on it. I was beginning to think no one would notice! It's some text I got from the future. MONGRELFOLK

Mongrelfolk are humanoids that have undergoneor whose ancestors underwenthorrific magical transformations, to the extent that they retain only a fraction of their original being. Their humanoid bodies incorporate the features of various beasts. For example, one mongrelfolk might have the basic body shape of a dwarf with a head that combines the features of a cat and a lizard, one arm that ends in a crabs pincer, and one leg that ends in a cloven hoof. Another might have the skin and horns of a cow, the eyes of a spider, frogs legs, and a scaly lizards tail. In appearance, mongrelfolk vary greatly, often combining the worst features of each species. The mad combination of humanoid and animal forms results in the mongrelfolk having a slow, awkward gait. Sound Mimicry. Mongrelfolk have misshapen mouths and vocal chords. They speak fragmented Common mixed with various animal cries and nonsense. They can also effectively imitiate sounds made by beasts and humanoids that theyve heard. The mongrelfolk arent sophisticated enough to use these sounds as a covert form of communication, but they can use the sounds to lure enemies into a trap or otherwise distract them. Outcasts. Mongrelfolk are seldom welcome in other humanoid societies, where they are abused, enslaved, or shunned. They typically live on the fringes of civilization

in ruins, deserted buildings, or other places that other humanoid races once lived in or huilt Thev tenri ta ha

https://t.co/MPjDO6gGiV

— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) April 30, 2015