@TheEdVerse Hey Ed! I was curious if you ever described the Cormryian House Truesilver's coat of arms. I've looked everywhere for it and alas, have not found it!
— Melody (@logidoggy) March 9, 2022
1)
Members of the Truesilver family all have their own personal (differenced) arms, but the House (family) badge they all share, which appears as a charge on almost all Truesilver blazons, is a silver dragon on a purple field. As for what that dragon looks like, …
#Realmslore 2)
…see the drawing of the signet ring on the bottom right of Page 3 (the table of contents page) of VOLO’S GUIDE TO CORMYR.
The Truesilver banner is a pennant (long, thin triangle, carried on a pole with the point vertically downwards) that has a dark purple…#Realmslore
— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) March 10, 2022
3)
…field, that dragon (just one, wings spread, flying upright with wiggly tail below, facing to the viewer’s left with jaws open and a tongue of silver flame issuing from them (that’s a tongue of flame, not the dragon’s tongue) being large and shown in silver, … 4)
..with the purple of the banner darkening to black at the pointy bottom.
Early Truesilvers were fond of a silver shield (heater shape, 2-engrailed top) charge that had a mauve field, and the same silver dragon large enough to almost touch the silver border on it.#Realmslore
— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) March 10, 2022
This guy right here? That guy is the full-on, beautifully-drawn version. The simplified, stylized one on the ring (same pose) is much closer to the heraldic charge.#Realmslore
— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) March 10, 2022