@TheEdVerse Hey Ed! I was curious if you ever described the Cormryian House Truesilver's coat of arms. I've looked everywhere for it and alas, have not found it! — Melody (@logidoggy) March 9, 2022

1)

Members of the Truesilver family all have their own personal (differenced) arms, but the House (family) badge they all share, which appears as a charge on almost all Truesilver blazons, is a silver dragon on a purple field. As for what that dragon looks like, …

#Realmslore 2)

…see the drawing of the signet ring on the bottom right of Page 3 (the table of contents page) of VOLO’S GUIDE TO CORMYR.

The Truesilver banner is a pennant (long, thin triangle, carried on a pole with the point vertically downwards) that has a dark purple…#Realmslore — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) March 10, 2022

3)

…field, that dragon (just one, wings spread, flying upright with wiggly tail below, facing to the viewer’s left with jaws open and a tongue of silver flame issuing from them (that’s a tongue of flame, not the dragon’s tongue) being large and shown in silver, … 4)

..with the purple of the banner darkening to black at the pointy bottom.

Early Truesilvers were fond of a silver shield (heater shape, 2-engrailed top) charge that had a mauve field, and the same silver dragon large enough to almost touch the silver border on it.#Realmslore — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) March 10, 2022