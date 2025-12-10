@JeremyECrawford Storm Sorcerer: Tempestuous Magic. Do you need to land at the end of the 10ft, or do you stay afloat?
— Brian (@Inxanity1) November 23, 2015
Tempestuous Magic doesn't hold the sorcerer aloft after the 10 ft. flight. #DnD https://t.co/4fBgbNGhCo
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 4, 2015
2 thoughts on “Tempestuous Magic do Storm Sorcerer needs to land?”
Storm Sorcerer: Tempestuous Magic. Can this stop a 200 foot fall and thus avoid fall damage?
No — you still take the damage from the fall as normal (note: this occurs even if the fall stops in midair via a number of different means); only features/spells that specifically note mitigating fall damage do so (examples: the monk’s Slow Fall feature, or the spell Feather Fall, etc.). JC has noted that some future books may cover alternate rules for mitigating falling damage other ways, but the default for the PH/DMG is you take d6 dmg/10ft, max 20d6, for however far you fall regardles of how you stop falling unless again a specific feature/spell notes otherwise.