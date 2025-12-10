Tempestuous Magic do Storm Sorcerer needs to land?

2 thoughts on “Tempestuous Magic do Storm Sorcerer needs to land?

      No — you still take the damage from the fall as normal (note: this occurs even if the fall stops in midair via a number of different means); only features/spells that specifically note mitigating fall damage do so (examples: the monk’s Slow Fall feature, or the spell Feather Fall, etc.). JC has noted that some future books may cover alternate rules for mitigating falling damage other ways, but the default for the PH/DMG is you take d6 dmg/10ft, max 20d6, for however far you fall regardles of how you stop falling unless again a specific feature/spell notes otherwise.

