Teleporting onto and above

@ChrisPerkinsDnD If a gnome wanted to misty step onto an orcs shoulders, would there be any kind of roll for accuracy? — Brillitte C.H (@BrillitteCH) June 7, 2015

The spell would fail and be wasted, since the gnome isn't teleporting to an unoccupied space. Bummer, huh? https://t.co/aCrFCXnXdo — Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) June 8, 2015

@ChrisPerkinsDnD @BrillitteCH what about teleporting to a unoccupied space directly above such orc? — CF (@cfrederico) June 8, 2015