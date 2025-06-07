Teleporting onto and above

@ChrisPerkinsDnD If a gnome wanted to misty step onto an orcs shoulders, would there be any kind of roll for accuracy?
— Brillitte C.H (@BrillitteCH) June 7, 2015
The spell would fail and be wasted, since the gnome isn't teleporting to an unoccupied space. Bummer, huh? https://t.co/aCrFCXnXdo
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) June 8, 2015
@ChrisPerkinsDnD @BrillitteCH what about teleporting to a unoccupied space directly above such orc?
— CF (@cfrederico) June 8, 2015
Good way to impale yourself on the orc's helmet spike. https://t.co/akEBpHBD2T
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) June 8, 2015