Telepathic creature ability

@JeremyECrawford How do you consider a creature, given telepathic abilities, would only be able to send? You can’t… split it like that. — neceros (@neceros) August 29, 2015

Some abilities allow sending thoughts, some allow reading thoughts, and some allow both. https://t.co/xSlREofQeT — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) August 30, 2015