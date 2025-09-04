Telepathic creature ability

@JeremyECrawford How do you consider a creature, given telepathic abilities, would only be able to send? You can’t… split it like that.
— neceros (@neceros) August 29, 2015
Some abilities allow sending thoughts, some allow reading thoughts, and some allow both. https://t.co/xSlREofQeT
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) August 30, 2015
@necerosUnfortunately, it comes off as if you’re just balancing game details in exchange for fiction and logic. I wasn't talking about game balance. An analogy: The radio lets me listen to someone else's voice. The telephone lets me talk back.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) August 30, 2015