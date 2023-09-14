Tearulai from Dungeon of the Mad Mage I would like to know the save DC of it’s polymorph spell

I'm not sure if you answer this level questions @JeremyECrawford but our party now has possession of Tearulai from DotMM and would like to know the save DC of it's polymorph spell. Also, @DnDBeyond it doesn't seem to have a magic item entry.

If you cast a spell from a D&D magic item and its spell save DC isn't specified, the DC = 8 + your spellcasting ability modifier (which might be 0) + your proficiency bonus.

See "Saving Throws" in the PH (p. 205) and "Spells" in the DMG (p. 141) for more info. #DnD https://t.co/l3Q8SGyTcp

— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) February 10, 2020