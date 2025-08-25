Tarrasque vs Wand of Viscid Globs

@YetiMooseSo I hit the Tarrasque with a Wand of Viscid Globs at night, and as long as I can hit it’s AC it’s restrained for 1 hr? yes – obviously DM can rule otherwise, or not allow item, but that is how it works. lolth's gifts are potent indeed.
@YetiMoose does touch on critical question for 5e – what is does "broken" mean in the context of D&D?
@YetiMoose in the past, broken meant something fell outside of a fairly narrow power band. that's not true in 5e. we also consider context.
