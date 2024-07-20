If you wanted the Tarrasque to throw rocks, would you use the Improvised Weapon rules (PHB), or the Rock rules for Giants (MM)?
@ktkenshinxI would probably just make a new attack with damage commensurate to the tarrasque's other attacks so it's a viable attack option
— Rodney Thompson (@wotc_rodney) October 10, 2014
@ktkenshinx rock rules for giants
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) October 10, 2014
@ktkenshinxTY! Is there a reason Tarrasque statblock lacks ranged attacks for fighting pesky enemies at distance? Seems like big a weakness we built creatures based more on story reality, than trying to counter characters.
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) October 10, 2014
@ktkenshinx You *could* drop a tarrasque on to a featureless plain and fight it, or lure one there.
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) October 10, 2014
@ktkenshinx Expectation though is that a DM uses one in a dramatic way – tarrasque emerges in a city and starts trampling buildings/people
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) October 10, 2014