If you wanted the Tarrasque to throw rocks, would you use the Improvised Weapon rules (PHB), or the Rock rules for Giants (MM)?

@ktkenshinxI would probably just make a new attack with damage commensurate to the tarrasque's other attacks so it's a viable attack option — Rodney Thompson (@wotc_rodney) October 10, 2014

@ktkenshinx rock rules for giants — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) October 10, 2014

@ktkenshinxTY! Is there a reason Tarrasque statblock lacks ranged attacks for fighting pesky enemies at distance? Seems like big a weakness we built creatures based more on story reality, than trying to counter characters. — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) October 10, 2014

@ktkenshinx You *could* drop a tarrasque on to a featureless plain and fight it, or lure one there. — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) October 10, 2014