@_manoloruiz_ @Wizards_DnDAre we going to see previews of the Sword Coast Adventurer’s Guide? November is so far away… #letshope #DnD yes. we'll have some as we approach the release date
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) July 27, 2015
New D&D supplement releases this November – http://t.co/JmweA7C8St
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) July 22, 2015
@DindomirWill the Sword Coast Adventuring Guide be balanced in terms of new class options? most classes get something mechanical – fighter and rogue definitely have new toys
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) July 23, 2015
@TheOzymandiasIIany hints you can give on if Warlocks are getting some love? #warlockobsessed there might be something new for them…. vague enough?
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) July 23, 2015
@marcdotsoncampaign sourcebook? Is this just a beefed-up player’s companion for the next storyline or a something new? something new – meant to be an evergreen resource for FR players
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) July 23, 2015
@atlemaris this a hard copy book or a PDF?
book
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) July 23, 2015
2 thoughts on “Sword Coast Adventurer’s Guide hints”
Can we expect similar books in future centered around other areas of the Realms such as The Silver Marshes, The Moonsea, etc?
Epic Brandon
I’m sorry but I’m not a DnD Designer and I don’t work for Wizards of the coast, just passion.