Sword Coast Adventurer’s Guide hints

@_manoloruiz_ @Wizards_DnDAre we going to see previews of the Sword Coast Adventurer’s Guide? November is so far away… #letshope #DnD yes. we'll have some as we approach the release date — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) July 27, 2015

New D&D supplement releases this November – http://t.co/JmweA7C8St — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) July 22, 2015

@DindomirWill the Sword Coast Adventuring Guide be balanced in terms of new class options? most classes get something mechanical – fighter and rogue definitely have new toys — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) July 23, 2015

@TheOzymandiasIIany hints you can give on if Warlocks are getting some love? #warlockobsessed there might be something new for them…. vague enough? — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) July 23, 2015

@marcdotsoncampaign sourcebook? Is this just a beefed-up player’s companion for the next storyline or a something new? something new – meant to be an evergreen resource for FR players — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) July 23, 2015