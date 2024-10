@JeremyECrawford Swashbuckler Rakish Audacity You can add Chr mod to initiative. Chr 8 -1 mod. "can add" -Do I have to or choose to not add?

In D&D rules, "can" means what it means in English. If you can do something, you're capable of it. You decide whether you do it. #DnD https://t.co/WQjCjK5h5x

— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 14, 2016