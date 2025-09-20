Surprised Fireball

@JeremyECrawford A wiz casts a fireball during surprise rd. Do enemies get disadv on saving throw? What is the penalty for being surprised? — Kim Hartsfield (@AGNKim) September 17, 2015

Being surprised has no effect on saves. See p. 189 of the Player's Handbook for the effects of surprise. #DnD https://t.co/2WHnYdDO5q — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) September 17, 2015

@undrhil @AGNKimhowever, it does mean that a Monk or Rogue cannot take advantage of evasion, nor can a shield master use that. Being surprised has no effect on the Evasion feature. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) September 17, 2015

@undrhil @AGNKimevasion doesn’t use your reaction? It doesn't. Evasion makes no mention of using your reaction. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) September 17, 2015