Surprised Fireball

@JeremyECrawford A wiz casts a fireball during surprise rd. Do enemies get disadv on saving throw? What is the penalty for being surprised?
— Kim Hartsfield (@AGNKim) September 17, 2015
Being surprised has no effect on saves. See p. 189 of the Player's Handbook for the effects of surprise. #DnD https://t.co/2WHnYdDO5q
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) September 17, 2015
@undrhil @AGNKimhowever, it does mean that a Monk or Rogue cannot take advantage of evasion, nor can a shield master use that. Being surprised has no effect on the Evasion feature.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) September 17, 2015
@undrhil @AGNKimevasion doesn’t use your reaction? It doesn't. Evasion makes no mention of using your reaction.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) September 17, 2015
— Ken Livingston (@undrhil) September 17, 2015
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) September 17, 2015