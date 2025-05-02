@imredalert @dpnortonWould we consider the sucker pucher to be at the top of the initiative order automatically?
I wouldn't. Even with a sucker punch, there are telltale signs that violence is about to happen. But that's just me…
— Rodney Thompson (@wotc_rodney) May 17, 2015
@dpnortonUnanticipated sucker punch from visible creature calls for initiative. Is target ‘surprised’ in combat terms?
Dungeon Master's call, but if it was me I would rule not surprised. Probably.
— Rodney Thompson (@wotc_rodney) May 4, 2015
3 thoughts on “Sucker punch”
I have an easy fix for this: Make an opposed Deception Vs Insight check.
Smart Vass,
Aye is a good solution.
Unanticipated…. Synonym: Surprising (per multiple thesaurus sources)
Let’s not over think this.