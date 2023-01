@JeremyECrawford For the Storm Herald path in Xanathar's Guide, does the Tundra Storm Aura also apply to the barbarian using it?

Many abilities in D&D say things like this: "Effect X happens to each creature of your choice in area Y." If you are a creature in area Y, you can choose yourself, and effect X happens to you. #DnD https://t.co/Jrdbr7tcHV

