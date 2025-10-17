Steampunk Forgotten Realms

@TheEdVerse Why has the Forgotten Realms never embraced technology? Even when magic has been less-than-reliable, steam power didn't get a go — Adam (@BabylonsLament) October 12, 2015

@BabylonsLament That bit of the Realms didn't see publication; TSR wanted it DIFFERENT from kender and tinker gnomes.ButIslippedindwarfsteam — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) October 12, 2015