Steampunk Forgotten Realms

@TheEdVerse Why has the Forgotten Realms never embraced technology? Even when magic has been less-than-reliable, steam power didn't get a go
@BabylonsLament That bit of the Realms didn't see publication; TSR wanted it DIFFERENT from kender and tinker gnomes.ButIslippedindwarfsteam
@BabylonsLament New management, indeed, so loooooong out of my hands. I ceded creative control of the Realms in 1986.
