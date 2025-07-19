Stats for a Champion

Greetings great Sage. I’m thinking of multiclassing my Fighter (Champion).
Just leveled to 4.
Current Stats are:
Str- 17 (Which i’m considering raising to 19 with my 2 lvl4 stat points)
Dex- 13
Con- 15
Wis- 12
Int- 10
Cha- 8
Heroic Bruno
Is very classic choice for a classic fighter.
If you love to talk don’t kill charisma with 8.
In this edition, probably DEX is more important than STR so think about a ranged and finesse weapons.
More d20 you roll and more chances to have a critical hit.