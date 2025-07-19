Stats for a Champion

Greetings great Sage. I’m thinking of multiclassing my Fighter (Champion).Just leveled to 4.Current Stats are:

Str- 17 (Which i’m considering raising to 19 with my 2 lvl4 stat points)

Dex- 13

Con- 15

Wis- 12

Int- 10

Cha- 8

Heroic Bruno

Is very classic choice for a classic fighter.

If you love to talk don’t kill charisma with 8.

In this edition, probably DEX is more important than STR so think about a ranged and finesse weapons.

More d20 you roll and more chances to have a critical hit.