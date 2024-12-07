Spiritual Weapon = Bonus; Cantrip = Action; Yes he can attack and cast cantrip?

One thought on "Spiritual Weapon = Bonus; Cantrip = Action; Yes he can attack and cast cantrip?"

  tideoftime says:

    Posting in case anybody looks down here and doesn’t look for other clarifying posts relative to Spiritual Weapon: unlike what Mearles says, the casting of the spell (as a BA) *also* includes it attacking, per later JC relative tweets. So you can BA cast it and attack and also cast a Cantrip, make an Attack Action, or whatever other Action in the same turn. Powerful, but as-intended.

