Spiritual Weapon = Bonus; Cantrip = Action; Yes he can attack and cast cantrip?

@RonLugge @mikemearls @bbarlach @ChrisPerkinsDnDSpiritual Weapon = Bonus; Cantrip = Action; Yes he can attack and cast cantrip…? Yes.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) August 2, 2016
@RonLugge @bbarlach @JeremyECrawford @ChrisPerkinsDnD yes, on the round after casting
— (((Mike Mearls))) (@mikemearls) August 1, 2016
Posting in case anybody looks down here and doesn’t look for other clarifying posts relative to Spiritual Weapon: unlike what Mearles says, the casting of the spell (as a BA) *also* includes it attacking, per later JC relative tweets. So you can BA cast it and attack and also cast a Cantrip, make an Attack Action, or whatever other Action in the same turn. Powerful, but as-intended.