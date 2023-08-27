@calebrus44 "Bonus action spell > cantrip > action surge. Can AS now be used to cast another non-cantrip spell?"
Nope.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 6, 2015
@calebrus44So AS lets you break action economy… unless you cast a bonus action spell? House rule time I guess, cuz that’s dumb. 🙂 If the RAW interpretation doesn't work for you, please do house rule it.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 6, 2015
@calebrus44Is that actually RAW? Casting a bonus action spell = general rule. Action Surge = specific rule. Specific trumps general. Specific trumps general only if there's a conflict between them.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 6, 2015
@JeremyECrawford I guess the issue is that I disagree about there not being a conflict. But thanks for answering. 🙂
— calebrus44 (@calebrus44) March 7, 2015
One thought on “Can Action Surge be used to cast another non-cantrip spell?”
Yeah the raw is pretty clear on this. ‘You can’t cast another spell during the same turn, except a cantrip’ on bonus spell cast. ‘
Also makes sense RAI