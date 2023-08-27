Can Action Surge be used to cast another non-cantrip spell?

@calebrus44 "Bonus action spell > cantrip > action surge. Can AS now be used to cast another non-cantrip spell?" Nope. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 6, 2015

@calebrus44So AS lets you break action economy… unless you cast a bonus action spell? House rule time I guess, cuz that’s dumb. 🙂 If the RAW interpretation doesn't work for you, please do house rule it. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 6, 2015

@calebrus44Is that actually RAW? Casting a bonus action spell = general rule. Action Surge = specific rule. Specific trumps general. Specific trumps general only if there's a conflict between them. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 6, 2015