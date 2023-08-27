Can Action Surge be used to cast another non-cantrip spell?

One thought on “Can Action Surge be used to cast another non-cantrip spell?

  1. Chris says:

    Yeah the raw is pretty clear on this. ‘You can’t cast another spell during the same turn, except a cantrip’ on bonus spell cast. ‘
    Also makes sense RAI

    Reply

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.